Danish Power IPO Opens On Oct. 22: Price Band, GMP, Offer Size and Other Details

The allotment of shares in the Danish Power IPO is likely on Oct. 25. The shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Oct. 28. Refunds for those who fail to secure allotment in Danish Power IPO will also be initiated on the same day.

Shares of Danish Power are likely to list on Oct. 29 on the NSE SME platform, Emerge.

The Danish Power IPO price band has been set at Rs 360-380 per share. Retail investors are required to buy at least 300 shares in a single lot, totalling a minimum investment of Rs 1.14 lakh per application.

Link Intime India Pvt. is the registrar for the Danish Power IPO.

Hem Securities Ltd. is the book-running lead manager of the issue and Hem Finlease is the market maker.