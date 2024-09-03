DAM Capital Files Fresh Draft Papers For IPO Via OFS Of Up To 3.2 Crore Equity Shares

DAM Capital Advisors Ltd. has submitted fresh draft papers to the Securities and Exchange Board of India to raise funds through an initial public offering.

The IPO will consist of an offer-for-sale portion of up to 3.2 crore equity shares at a face value of Rs 2 and will not include a fresh issue component, according to the draft red herring prospectus.

Those divesting shares in the OFS include Multiples Alternate Asset Management Pvt., Narotam Sekhsaria, RBL Bank Ltd., Easyaccess Financial Services Ltd., and promoter Dharmesh Anil Mehta.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. is the book-running lead manager of the issue, while Link Intime India Pvt. is the registrar for the issue.

The company will not receive any proceeds from the offer for sale by the selling shareholders. Each of the selling shareholders will be entitled to the respective proportion of the proceeds of the offer for sale after deducting their portion of the offer-related expenses and the relevant taxes thereon.