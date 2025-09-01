Current Infraprojects IPO Allotment Status In Spotlight Today: Check Latest GMP And Listing Date
The SME IPO was subscribed close to 380 times on Friday. Here's all you need to know about the allotment of Current Infraprojects IPO.
The share allotment status for the Current Infraprojects IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, September 1. The initial public offering (IPO) of Current Infraprojects Ltd. recieved a fantastic response from the investors as the SME issue was booked close to 380 times on Friday.
The IPO received bids for more than 1,32,95,66,400 shares against the 35,04,000 on offer. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed their quota over 191 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) booked their category over 640 times. The retail portion of the IPO was booked over 396 times.
The SME public offer was a book-building issue worth Rs 41.8 crore, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 0.52 crore shares. The IPO price band was set between Rs 76 and Rs 80 per share.
Investors who applied for the Current Infraprojects IPO can verify their allotment status on the NSE website or through the registrar, Bigshare Services.
How To Check Current Infraprojects IPO Allotment Status On NSE
Visit the NSE IPO allotment page here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.
Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.
Choose "CURRENT" from the dropdown list of company names.
Enter your PAN and Application Number.
Click “Submit” to view your allotment details.
How To Check Current Infraprojects IPO Allotment Status On Bigshare Services
Visit the IPO allotment page on the Bigshare Services website here: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_allotment.html.
Select any one server to check your IPO Allotment Status.
Select the company name 'Current Infraprojects Limited' from the dropdown list on the IPO allotment status page.
Enter the investor PAN Number or Application/CAF Number or DP/Client ID.
Fill in the captcha details.
Click on the Search button to verify your share allotment status.
Current Infraprojects IPO GMP Today
The latest grey market premium (GMP) for Current Infraprojects IPO was Rs 41 as of 8:30 a.m. on September 1. The latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 121 per share, compared to the upper limit of the issue price of Rs 80 apiece. The GMP reflects a potential listing gain of 51.25%.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Current Infraprojects IPO Listing Date
Shares of Current Infraprojects Ltd. will be listed on the NSE SME platform with Wednesday, September 3, fixed as the tentative listing date.
The company will initiate refunds on September 2. Shares are also expected to be credited to successful investors’ Demat accounts on the same day.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.