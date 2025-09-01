Current Infraprojects IPO Allotment Status In Spotlight Today: Check Latest GMP And Listing Date

The share allotment status for the Current Infraprojects IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, September 1. The initial public offering (IPO) of Current Infraprojects Ltd. recieved a fantastic response from the investors as the SME issue was booked close to 380 times on Friday.

The IPO received bids for more than 1,32,95,66,400 shares against the 35,04,000 on offer. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) subscribed their quota over 191 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) booked their category over 640 times. The retail portion of the IPO was booked over 396 times.

The SME public offer was a book-building issue worth Rs 41.8 crore, consisting entirely of a fresh issue of 0.52 crore shares. The IPO price band was set between Rs 76 and Rs 80 per share.