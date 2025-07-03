Cryogenic OGS IPO Opens: Check GMP, Offer Size, Price Band, Subscription Status And More

The Cryogenic OGS IPO is a book-building issue of Rs 17.77 crore. It comprises a fresh issuance of 37.8 lakh shares.

The price band for the IPO is in the range of Rs 44 to Rs 47 per share.

To participate in the IPO subscription, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 3,000 shares. It will require an investment of Rs 1,32,000. High Net-Worth Individuals (HNIs) need to bid for at least three lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 4,23,000.

The subscription window for the IPO will remain open till July 7. The IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on July 8. Successful investors will receive shares in their Demat accounts on July 9 and refunds for non-allottees will also be processed on the same day.