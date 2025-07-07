Cryogenic OGS IPO Day 3: Subscription Status, Latest GMP And Other Key Details

The initial public offering (IPO) of Cryogenic OGS IPO continued to see strong demand across investor categories on the third and last day of bidding on July 7.

The BSE SME IPO was subscribed 363.83 times till 1:04 p.m., as per the stock exchange data. Cryogenic OGS IPO received bids for more than 91.5 crore shares against 25.17 lakh shares on offer.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their quota 52.69 times, while the Non-Intuitional Investors (NIIs) subscribed their category 581.32 times. The retail portion of the IPO was booked nearly 447 times.

Here's all you need to know about the SME IPO of Cryogenic OGS including the latest GMP, Live Subscription Status, Allotment and Listing date.