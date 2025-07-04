Crizac IPO Subscribed Nearly 60 Times On Last Day Of Bidding

Crizac Ltd.'s initial public offering was subscribed 59.82 times on its last day of bidding on Friday.

The IPO has now closed for bidding. The price band for the IPO was Rs 233 to Rs 245 per share.

The proposed IPO was entirely an offer for sale worth up to Rs 860 crore, with no fresh issue component. The face value of each share was Rs 2. The promoters offloading their stake were Pinky Agarwal and Manish Agarwal.

Equirus Capital Pvt. and Anand Rathi Advisors Ltd. are the book-running lead managers to the issue. MUFG Intime India Pvt. is the registrar.