Crizac IPO GMP Jumps Ahead Of Allotment Today; Check Status, Latest GMP And Listing Date
Investors who bid for shares in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and MUFG Intime India.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Crizac was subscribed 59.82 times on the third and final day of bidding on July 4. The IPO share allotment is proposed to be finalised on Monday, July 7.
The grey market premium for the Crizac jumped on the final day when the SME issue drew strong interest from all investor categoriesm, especially from Qualified Institutional Buyers who subscribed the issue 134.35 times.
The issue was subscribed 0.48 times on the first day and 2.89 times on the second.
The price band for the IPO has been set between Rs 233 and Rs 245 per share. It is a bookbuilding issue of Rs 860 crore. It comprises an offer of sale of 3.51 crore shares.
The company specialises in providing student recruitment solutions to international institutions of higher education. It will not receive any proceeds from the IPO.
Steps to Check Crizac IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Go to the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Select the issue type as “Equity”.
Choose “CRIZAC LIMITED” from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the “Captcha” for verification.
Click on the “Search” button to view your allotment status.
Steps to Check Crizac IPO Allotment Status On NSE
Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.
Select "Equity & SME IPO bid details".
Select the company symbol “CRIZAC” from the dropdown list for issue symbols.
Enter PAN details and Application Number.
Click on the “Submit” button to check the share allotment details.
Steps to Check Crizac IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India
Visit the IPO allotment page on the issue registrar’s official website: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.
Select “Crizac Limited - IPO” from the drop-down menu for company names. It’s important to note that the company name will only appear after finalisation of the share allotment status.
Choose any of these options: PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account No / IFSC.
Enter the details as per your selection.
Click on the “Submit” button to check the details.
Crizac IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium (GMP) for the Crizac IPO stood at Rs 43 as of 9:00 am on July 7. The latest GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 288 apiece at a premium of 17.55% on the upper limit of the price band.
According to the GMP trends, the current grey market premium is the highest that the SME IPO has seen since it opened for bidding on July 2. The lowest GMP for the Crizac IPO was Rs 21 when the IPO opened for subscription.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Crizac IPO Listing Details
Shares of Crizac Ltd. will list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, July 9.