Crizac IPO GMP Jumps Ahead Of Allotment Today; Check Status, Latest GMP And Listing Date

The initial public offering (IPO) of Crizac was subscribed 59.82 times on the third and final day of bidding on July 4. The IPO share allotment is proposed to be finalised on Monday, July 7.

The grey market premium for the Crizac jumped on the final day when the SME issue drew strong interest from all investor categoriesm, especially from Qualified Institutional Buyers who subscribed the issue 134.35 times.

The issue was subscribed 0.48 times on the first day and 2.89 times on the second.