CP Plus Maker Aditya Infotech IPO: Latest GMP Hints At 32% Listing Pop Ahead Of July 29 Opening
The price band for the Aditya Infotech IPO has been set at Rs 640 to Rs 675 per share.
Aditya Infotech Ltd. is going to launch its initial public offering (IPO) worth Rs 1,300 crore on July 29. A day ahead of the IPO launch, the shares of Aditya Infotech are currently trading at a premium of 32.15% in the grey market.
The mainboard IPO includes a fresh issue of 74 lakh shares, worth Rs 500 crore, and an offer-for-sale of 1.19 crore shares, amounting to Rs 800 crore.
Investors looking forward to participating in the IPO subscription can check the following details before applying for the shares of the video surveillance solutions provider.
Aditya Infotech IPO GMP Today
The latest grey market premium (GMP) for Aditya Infotech IPO stood at Rs 217 at 10:01 a.m. on July 28, as per Investorgain. The latest GMP indicated an estimated listing price of Rs 892 apiece for Aditya Infotech shares. The GMP reflects a potential premium of 32.15% over the upper limit of the issue price.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Aditya Infotech IPO Details
The price band for IPO has been set at Rs 640 to Rs 675 per share. The lot size for the IPO has been fixed at 22 shares.
Retail investors can apply for at least a single lot size, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 14,080. Small non-institutional investors (NII) need to bid for at least 14 lots, requiring an investment of Rs 1,97,120. For big NIIs, the minimum application size is 68 lots (1,496 shares), aggregating to Rs 9,57,440.
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) will be offered 75% of the net offer. The company has set aside 10% of the net issue for the retail investors. The NIIs will be allocated 15% of the net offer.
ICICI Securities is the lead manager for this IPO, while MUFG Intime India (earlier Link Intime) is the issue registrar.
Aditya Infotech IPO will close for subscription on July 31. The IPO share allotment is expected on Aug. 1. The company will initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the Demat accounts on Aug. 4.
Shares of Aditya Infotech are scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Aug. 5.
Use Of Proceeds
About Rs 375 crore of the IPO proceeds will be used by Aditya Infotech for repaying its outstanding borrowings. The remaining portion of the funds will be used for other general corporate purposes.
About Aditya Infotech
Aditya Infotech, founded in 1994, provides electronic security and surveillance solutions under its flagship brand, CP PLUS.
Key Financials
Aditya Infotech reported an 11% rise in revenue at Rs 3,122.93 crore in FY2024-25, compared to Rs 2,795.96 crore in the previous financial year. Its profit after tax more than tripled to Rs 351.37 crore in FY25 from Rs 115.17 crore in FY24. Ebitda grew to Rs 258.39 crore compared to Rs 236.48 crore in the preceding fiscal.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.