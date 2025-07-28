CP Plus Maker Aditya Infotech IPO: Latest GMP Hints At 32% Listing Pop Ahead Of July 29 Opening

The price band for IPO has been set at Rs 640 to Rs 675 per share. The lot size for the IPO has been fixed at 22 shares.

Retail investors can apply for at least a single lot size, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 14,080. Small non-institutional investors (NII) need to bid for at least 14 lots, requiring an investment of Rs 1,97,120. For big NIIs, the minimum application size is 68 lots (1,496 shares), aggregating to Rs 9,57,440.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) will be offered 75% of the net offer. The company has set aside 10% of the net issue for the retail investors. The NIIs will be allocated 15% of the net offer.

ICICI Securities is the lead manager for this IPO, while MUFG Intime India (earlier Link Intime) is the issue registrar.

Aditya Infotech IPO will close for subscription on July 31. The IPO share allotment is expected on Aug. 1. The company will initiate refunds and transfer of shares to the Demat accounts on Aug. 4.

Shares of Aditya Infotech are scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Aug. 5.