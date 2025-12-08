Corona Remedies Vs Wakefit: Which IPO Should Investors Go With?

Corona Remedies

Corona Remedies is viewed quite favourably by most brokerages. As an Indian-focused branded formulations company, Corona has garnered a 'subscribe' rating from both Canara Bank Securities and Swastika Investmart.

These firms have highlighted company's robust financial health, with an impressive revenue CAGR of 16.8% between 2022 and 2025. This is nearly double the industry growth.

Moreover, Corona Remedies' PAT has soared 65% to Rs 149 crore in FY25, while the Ebitda margin has expanded to over 20%, indicating strong operational efficiency.

Although the price to earnings of 43x at the upper price band of Rs 1,062 is considered expensive by many, analysts argue that the company's superior growth compared to the industry, coupled with a strong operational efficiency justifies that valuation.

Capital Markets, meanwhile, has added a 'may apply' view to Corona Remedies, citing low exposure to price-controlled medicines (NLEM) as a key advantage.