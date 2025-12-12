Corona Remedies IPO Listing Date, GMP Signals 25%+ Listing Pop For Investors

The share allotment status for the Corona Remedies IPO was completed on Thursday, December 11. The company is scheduled to initiate refunds on Friday, December 12. On the same day, shares will also be credited to the Demat accounts of successful bidders.

Shares of Corona Remedies Ltd. are expected to list on BSE and NSE on Monday, December 15.

Corona Remedies Ltd., which launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, December 8, concluded its subscription period on Wednesday with a strong subscription. According to BSE, investors bid for 62,65,41,440 shares against the 45,71,882 on offer, subscribing 137.04 times on the final day of subscription.

Ahead of its listing, the grey market premium for the Corona Remedies IPO has dominated the 'Business and Finance' trending charts all week, signalling strong investor interest in estimating the share's expected debut price.