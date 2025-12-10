Corona Remedies IPO GMP: What Does Grey Market Trends Suggest On Final Day Of Subscription

Corona Remedies Ltd. which launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, December 8, will conclude its subscription period on Wednesday.

The IPO was subscribed 9.33 times on Tuesday. The interest in the IPO was led by demand from Non-Institutional Investors who subscribed to the public issue over 26 times.

The grey market premium for the IPO was topping the 'Business and Finance' trending charts today, indicating strong investor demand.

The Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical company develops, manufactures and markets products across multiple therapeutic segments, including women’s health, cardiology, pain management, and urology.

With the three-day bidding coming to a close, here’s all you need to know about the Corona Remedies IPO, including its latest grey market premium (GMP), offer size, price band, allotment date, listing date and other key details.