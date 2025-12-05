Corona Remedies IPO GMP Update – Strong Grey Market Buzz Before Opening

Corona Remedies Ltd. will launch its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, December 8. The Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical company develops, manufactures and markets products across multiple therapeutic segments, including women’s health, cardiology, pain management and urology.

Ahead of its launch, the grey market premium for the IPO has gained, renewing further interest among the IPO as the GMP has started gaining traction under the 'Business and Finance' trending charts.

With the bidding period just round the corner, here’s all you need to know about the Corona Remedies IPO, including its latest grey market premium (GMP), offer size, price band and other key details.