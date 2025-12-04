Corona Remedies IPO GMP: Here's What Grey Market Trends Suggest Ahead Of Launch

The Corona Remedies IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 655.37 crore. The IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 62 lakh shares.

The IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 1,008 to Rs 1,062 per share. The minimum application lot size is 14 shares. Retail investors can participate in the subscription by applying for at least a single lot size, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 14,868 per application.

The bidding window for Corona Remedies IPO will close on Wednesday, December 10. The allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Thursday, December 11. The company is scheduled to initiate refunds on Friday, December 12. On the same day, shares will also be credited to the Demat accounts of successful bidders.

Shares of Corona Remedies Ltd. are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Monday, December 15.

JM Financial Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue. Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is serving as the registrar.