Clinitech Laboratory Limited IPO Opens Today; Check Price Band

The IPO subscription opened on July 25, 2024, and closes on July 29, 2024. The allotment for the Clinitech Laboratory IPO is expected to be finalised by July 30, 2024. Clinitech Laboratory IPO will be listed on BSE SME with the tentative listing date fixed as Thursday, August 1, 2024.

Investors can participate in the Clinitech Laboratory IPO for Rs. 96 per share. The minimum lot size for an application is 1200 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs. 115,200 for retail investors. High Net Worth Individuals (HNIs) can apply for a minimum of 2 lots (2,400 shares), amounting to Rs. 230,400.

Inventure Merchant Banker Services Pvt Ltd has been appointed as the book-running lead manager of the Clinitech Laboratory IPO, with Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd acting as the registrar for the issue. Svcm Securities will serve as the market maker for the IPO.