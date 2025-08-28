Classic Electrodes IPO Allotment Date: Check Status, GMP And Listing Date
IPO applicants can check the Classic Electrodes IPO share allotment status online via the websites of the BSE, NSE and MUFG Intime India.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Classic Electrodes India Ltd. witnessed strong demand from investors, with the issue oversubscribed nearly 180 times on the third and final day of bidding.
The NSE SME issue received bids for 56,68,16,000 shares against 31,47,200 shares on offer, as per NSE data.
The Rs 41.51-crore IPO opened for subscription from August 22 and concluded on August 26. The NSE SME issue comprised entirely a fresh issuance of 48 lakh shares. The price band for the IPO was fixed between Rs 82 and Rs 87 per share.
Classic Electrodes IPO Allotment Date
After the end of the Classic Electrodes IPO subscription, the share allotment status for Classic Electrodes India is expected to be finalised on Thursday, August 28.
IPO applicants can check the Classic Electrodes IPO share allotment status online via the websites of NSE and MUFG Intime India.
Steps To Check Classic Electrodes IPO Allotment Status On NSE
Visit the NSE IPO allotment page here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.
Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.
Choose ‘CLASSICEIL’ from the list of issue symbols.
Enter your PAN and Application Number.
Click “Submit” to view your allotment details.
Steps To Check Classic Electrodes IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India
Go to the IPO allotment page on the official website of the issue registrar here - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html.
From the drop-down menu, select “Classic Electrodes (India) Ltd.”
Choose any of these options: PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account No/IFSC.
Enter the corresponding details based on your selection.
Click “Submit” to view your allotment status.
Classic Electrodes IPO Listing Date
Shares of Classic Electrodes India Ltd. are scheduled to be listed on the NSE SME platform on Monday, September 1.
Refunds to unsuccessful applicants are expected to be initiated the same day. Shares of the company are expected to be credited to the Demat accounts of successful applicants on Friday, August 29.
Classic Electrodes IPO GMP Today
The latest grey market premium (GMP) for Classic Electrodes IPO stood at Rs 17 per share at 8:30 a.m. on August 27. The latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 104 per share, at a premium of 19.54% over the upper limit of the issue price.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
About Classic Electrodes (India) Ltd.
Founded in 1997, Classic Electrodes (India) Ltd. is a manufacturer of welding consumables, including electrodes and MIG wires. The Kolkata-based company supplies welding electrodes and engineering solutions to both domestic and international clients. It offers a wide range of products suited for different industrial applications.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.