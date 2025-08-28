⁠Classic Electrodes IPO Allotment Date: Check Status, GMP And Listing Date

The initial public offering (IPO) of Classic Electrodes India Ltd. witnessed strong demand from investors, with the issue oversubscribed nearly 180 times on the third and final day of bidding.

The NSE SME issue received bids for 56,68,16,000 shares against 31,47,200 shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The Rs 41.51-crore IPO opened for subscription from August 22 and concluded on August 26. The NSE SME issue comprised entirely a fresh issuance of 48 lakh shares. The price band for the IPO was fixed between Rs 82 and Rs 87 per share.