CIEL HR Services Files Draft Papers For IPO

CIEL HR Services Ltd. filed draft red herring prospectus for raising funds through initial public offering on Tuesday. The public issue is a mix of fresh issue of shares worth Rs 335 crore and offer for sale of 47.39 lakh shares, the document showed.

The offer for sale will see promoters Pandiarajan Karuppasamy, Hemalatha Rajan, Aditya Narayan Mishra, Santhosh Kumar Nair and Doraiswamy Rajiv Krishnan offload around 45.16 lakh shares between them.

The company is also looking for a pre-IPO placement of 20% of the fresh issue, prior to the filing on red herring prospectus. Upon completion of such placement of shares, the amount raised will be reduced from the fresh issue, the DRHP said.