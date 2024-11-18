Check Zinka Logistics IPO GMP Today As BlackBuck Public Issue Enters Final Day

Zinka Logistics Solution IPO GMP Today: BlackBuck, the digital trucking services platform that launched its initial public offering on November 13 will close for subscription on Monday, November 18.

The grey market premium of Zinka Logistics IPO was Rs 0 as of 7:24 a.m. on November 18, implying no gains over the IPO price, according to Chittorgarh's unit InvestorGain.

The GMP of Blackbuck IPO has slipped since its high of Rs 24 on November 11, which implied an 8.79% gain over the listing price.

Note: GMP or grey market price is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.

As per the company's red herring prospectus, of the 4,08,34,701 shares offered -- 29.98% is reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers, 14.99% for Non-Institutional Investors, 9.99% for Retail Investors, 0.06% for employees and 44.97% for Anchor investors.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 550 crore and an offer for sale of up to Rs 565 crore. The minimum lot size for an application is 54 Shares and the minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is Rs 14,742. The issue also includes a reservation of up to 26,000 shares for employees offered at a discount of Rs 25 to the issue price.

Axis Capital Limited, Morgan Stanley India Company Pvt. Ltd., JM Financial Limited and IIFL Securities Ltd. are the book-running lead managers of the BlackBuck IPO, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar for the issue.