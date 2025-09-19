Check Euro Pratik Sales IPO GMP Ahead Of Finalisation Of Allotment Status Today

The initial public offering (IPO) of Euro Pratik Sales Ltd. sailed through on the last day of subscription on Thursday. The mainboard IPO was subscribed 1.34 times at the end of bidding at 5 p.m. on Sept. 18.

Euro Pratik Sales IPO received bids for 1,79,77,380 shares against 1,34,64,781 shares on offer, as per the NSE data.

The demand for the issue was led by non-institutional investors (NIIs), who subscribed their category 1.92 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their segment 1.05 times, while the retail portion of the IPO was also fully booked.

Euro Pratik Sales IPO was a book-building issue worth Rs 451.31 crore. The IPO consisted entirely of an offer-for-sale of 1.83 crore shares. The price band for this IPO was set at Rs 235 to Rs 247 per share.

The IPO opened for subscription on Sept. 16. Now, with the conclusion of the subscription period, the IPO investors are waiting for the finalisation of share allotment status by the company.