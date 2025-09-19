Check Euro Pratik Sales IPO GMP Ahead Of Finalisation Of Allotment Status Today
Euro Pratik Sales IPO was a book-building issue worth Rs 451.31 crore. The IPO was open for subscription from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Euro Pratik Sales Ltd. sailed through on the last day of subscription on Thursday. The mainboard IPO was subscribed 1.34 times at the end of bidding at 5 p.m. on Sept. 18.
Euro Pratik Sales IPO received bids for 1,79,77,380 shares against 1,34,64,781 shares on offer, as per the NSE data.
The demand for the issue was led by non-institutional investors (NIIs), who subscribed their category 1.92 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their segment 1.05 times, while the retail portion of the IPO was also fully booked.
Euro Pratik Sales IPO was a book-building issue worth Rs 451.31 crore. The IPO consisted entirely of an offer-for-sale of 1.83 crore shares. The price band for this IPO was set at Rs 235 to Rs 247 per share.
The IPO opened for subscription on Sept. 16. Now, with the conclusion of the subscription period, the IPO investors are waiting for the finalisation of share allotment status by the company.
Euro Pratik Sales IPO GMP
According to InvestorGain, the grey market premium for Euro Pratik Sales IPO stood at Rs 1 on Sept. 19. The latest GMP indicates a near flat listing for Euro Pratik Sales shares, compared to the upper limit of the issue price band of Rs 247 apiece. Unlisted shares of the company were trading at Rs 248 with an estimated listing gain of 0.4%.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Euro Pratik Sales is expected to finalise the IPO share allotment status on Sept. 19. Investors who participated in the IPO subscription can check their share allotment status on NSE, BSE and the issue registrar, MUFG Intime India.
ALSO READ
IPO GMP Today: VMS TMT vs Euro Pratik vs Ivalue Infosolutions – Check Latest Grey Market Trends
How To Check Euro Pratik Sales IPO Allotment Status On BSE
1. Open the BSE IPO allotment page here.
2. Select the issue type as “Equity”.
3. Choose “Euro Pratik Sales Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.
4. Enter your application number or PAN.
5. Complete the Captcha for verification.
6. Click the “Search” button to check your allotment status.
How To Check Euro Pratik Sales IPO Allotment Status On NSE
1. Go to the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here.
2. Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.
3. Choose the company symbol "EUROPRATIK" from the dropdown menu.
4. Enter your PAN and Application Number.
5. Click “Submit” to view your share allotment details.
Steps To Check IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime
1. Visit the IPO allotment page on the issue registrar’s official website here.
2. Select “Euro Pratik Sales Ltd.” from the drop-down menu for company names.
3. Choose any of these options: PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account No / IFSC.
4. Enter the details as per your selection.
5. Click on the “Submit” button to check the details.
Euro Pratik Sales IPO Listing Date
Euro Pratik Sales Ltd. is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on Sept. 22. Shares will also be transferred to the Demat accounts of successful bidders on the same day.
Euro Pratik Sales IPO listing date has been tentatively fixed as Sept. 23. Shares of Euro Pratik Sales Ltd. will be listed on the NSE and BSE.
About Euro Pratik Sales and Use Of Proceeds
As the IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale, the company will not receive any funds from the public offer. However, it aims for the benefits of listing its shares on the stock exchanges.
Euro Pratik Sales Ltd., incorporated in 2010, is a seller of decorative wall panels and decorative laminates. It also creates unique design templates for decorative wall panels and laminates.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.