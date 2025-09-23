Chatterbox Technologies IPO: Price Band, Financials, Key Dates, GMP And More — All You Need To Know
Chatterbox Technologies Ltd., an influencer marketing platform and agency in India, is set to open its initial public offering on Sept. 25.
The price band for the IPO has been set in the range of Rs 110 to Rs 115 per share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 1,200 shares and then in multiples thereof.
The IPO will consist of only a fresh issue of 37.27 equity shares through the book-building route. The company's shares will be listed on the SME Platform of BSE.
The book-running lead manager for the issue is Expert Global Consultants Pvt. and Bigshare Services Pvt. will serve as the registrar for the IPO.
Chatterbox Technologies plans to allocate Rs 11.07 crore from the net proceeds of the fresh issue towards funding capital expenditure of existing business. The company intends to utilise Rs 7.14 crore for setting up additional office and setting up a new studio. The company will use Rs 5.02 crore for brand building of the company and Rs 6.33 crore will be used for meeting the incremental working capital requirements of the company.
Chatterbox Technologies IPO Details
Issue opens: Sept. 25.
Issue closes: Sept. 29.
Issue price: Rs 110-115.
Fresh issue: 37.27 lakh equity
Lot size: Minimum 1,200 shares, and then in multiples thereof.
Business
Chatterbox Technologies is primarily engaged in providing digital and influencer marketing services, and social media management services through two segments, “Chtrbox” and “Chtrsocial”.
Chtrbox is an influencer and marketing platform and agency in India, connecting brands/ products and social media influencers. Since 2016, the company has managed approximately thousand plus campaigns with approximately 500 Influencers and content creators.
As of now the company primarily operate in India, with its headquarters in in Mumbai. The company also has clients in Singapore, UAE, USA and UK helping build a global footprint.
Financial Performance
The revenue from operations in fiscal 2025 rose 7.4% to Rs 59.45 crore in comparison to Rs 55.37 crore in the preceding year. The profit for FY25 rose 3.9% to Rs 8.86 crore from Rs 8.53 crore reported in financial year ended March 2024.
IPO GMP
The latest grey market premium for the Chatterbox Technologies IPO was Rs 38 per share, as per Investorgain. The latest GMP indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 153 apiece at a premium of 33.04% over the upper limit of the IPO price band.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.