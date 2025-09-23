Chatterbox Technologies IPO: Price Band, Financials, Key Dates, GMP And More — All You Need To Know

Chatterbox Technologies Ltd., an influencer marketing platform and agency in India, is set to open its initial public offering on Sept. 25.

The price band for the IPO has been set in the range of Rs 110 to Rs 115 per share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 1,200 shares and then in multiples thereof.

The IPO will consist of only a fresh issue of 37.27 equity shares through the book-building route. The company's shares will be listed on the SME Platform of BSE.

The book-running lead manager for the issue is Expert Global Consultants Pvt. and Bigshare Services Pvt. will serve as the registrar for the IPO.

Chatterbox Technologies plans to allocate Rs 11.07 crore from the net proceeds of the fresh issue towards funding capital expenditure of existing business. The company intends to utilise Rs 7.14 crore for setting up additional office and setting up a new studio. The company will use Rs 5.02 crore for brand building of the company and Rs 6.33 crore will be used for meeting the incremental working capital requirements of the company.