Chatha Foods IPO: Check Allotment Date, Listing Date & Subscription Details

On the last day of bidding for the SME IPO, Chatha Foods IPO was subscribed 19.28 times, with qualified institutions subscribing 8.54 times, non-institutional buyers subscribing 44.52 times, and retail investors subscribing 14.60 times, as per chittorgarh.com

The Rs 34.40 crore book-built issue was a fresh issue of 59.62 lakh shares. The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 53 to Rs 56 per share and the minimum lot size for an application was 2000 shares.