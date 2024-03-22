Chatha Foods IPO: Check Allotment Date, Listing Date & Subscription Details
On the last day of bidding for the SME IPO, Chatha Foods IPO was subscribed 19.28 times, with qualified institutions subscribing 8.54 times, non-institutional buyers subscribing 44.52 times, and retail investors subscribing 14.60 times, as per chittorgarh.com
The Rs 34.40 crore book-built issue was a fresh issue of 59.62 lakh shares. The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 53 to Rs 56 per share and the minimum lot size for an application was 2000 shares.
Chatha Foods IPO Allotment Date
The allotment status for Chatha Foods IPO is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, March 26.
Investors who bid for the Chatha Foods IPO can check the allotment status on the website of Skyline Financial Services (registrar for the issue) and on the BSE website.
Steps to check Chatha Foods IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services
Visit the official website of Skyline Financial Services here: https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php
Select "Chatha Foods Limited" from the list of companies on the check applicant status page.
Enter the required information, which could be either the Application number, DPID/Client ID or PAN.
Click on the "Search" button.
The allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Steps to check Chatha Foods IPO allotment status on BSE
Go to the official BSE website here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Chatha Foods Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Chatha Foods IPO Lisiting Date
The shares of Chatha Foods Limited are scheduled to be listed on BSE SME on Wednesday, March 27.
Issue Details
IPO Open Date: Tuesday, March 19
IPO Close Date: Thursday, March 21
Basis of Allotment: Tuesday, March 26
Initiation of Refunds: Wednesday, March 27
Credit of Shares to Demat: Wednesday, March 27
Listing Date: Wednesday, March 27
About Chatha Foods Limited
Chatha Foods Limited, established in 1997, is one of India’s recognised frozen food processors, serving top QSRs (Quick Serving Restaurants), CDRs (Casual Dining Restaurants), and other players in the HoReCa (Hotel-Restaurant-Catering) segment. Thier manufacturing facilities and systems have also received the BRC Certification. Their product range includes various meat items like chicken appetizers, meat patties, and sausages. They distribute through 29 distributors across 32 cities and serve over 120 small to mid-sized restaurants. The company operates a manufacturing facility in District Mohali with a production capacity of 7,839 metric tons. Notable clients include Domino's, Subway, and Café Coffee Day.