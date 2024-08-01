Ceigall India IPO Subscribed 0.61 Times On Day 1

The initial public offering of Ceigall India Ltd. was subscribed 0.61 times on Thursday, led by demand from retail and non-institutional investors.

The infrastructure construction company is looking to raise up to Rs 1,252.66 crore via a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 684.25 crore and an offer for sale of 1.42 crore shares by promoters and an existing investor.

The company has set a price range of Rs 280-401 per share for its IPO. Ramneek Sehgal, Ramneek Sehgal Sons HUF and other promoter groups will be the selling shareholders of the company.

The minimum lot size for bidding will be 37 shares, with further bids to be made in multiples. ICICI Securities Ltd., IIFL Securities Ltd. and JM Financial Ltd. are the book-running lead managers for the IPO.

The company raised Rs 375 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO. It allotted 93.56 lakh shares at Rs 401 apiece to 29 anchor investors.

Proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of Rs 118.8 crore will be used for the purchase of equipment and Rs 344.5 crore for the payment of debt; besides, a portion will be used for general corporate purposes.