Ceigall India IPO: Here's All You Need To Know

Ceigall India Ltd. plans to raise up to Rs 1,252.66 crore through an initial public offering set to open on Aug. 1. It is a combination of fresh issue of 1.71 crore shares aggregating to Rs 684.25 crore and an offer-for-sale of 1.42 crore shares aggregating to Rs 568.41 crore.

The company has set a price band of Rs 380-401 per share, with a face value of Rs 5 each, for the issue that closes on Aug. 5.