Capital Small Finance Bank Shares List At 8% Discount Against IPO Price

The shares of Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd. debuted on the National Stock Exchange at Rs 430.25 apiece, a discount of 8.07% against the issue price of Rs 468 per share.

On the BSE, shares of the small finance bank listed at Rs 435 apiece, marking a discount of 7.05%.

The Rs 523.07-crore IPO was subscribed 4.00 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (6.64 times), non-institutional investors (4.05 times), and retail investors (2.49 times).