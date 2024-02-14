Capital Small Finance Bank Shares List At 8% Discount Against IPO Price
On the BSE, shares of the small finance bank listed at Rs 435 apiece, marking a discount of 7.05%.
The shares of Capital Small Finance Bank Ltd. debuted on the National Stock Exchange at Rs 430.25 apiece, a discount of 8.07% against the issue price of Rs 468 per share.
The Rs 523.07-crore IPO was subscribed 4.00 times on its third and final day. Bids were led by institutional investors (6.64 times), non-institutional investors (4.05 times), and retail investors (2.49 times).
Capital Small Finance Bank, which began operations in 2016 after converting itself from a local area bank, is 24% owned by the promoter family, led by Sarvjit Singh Sarma and his family. The bank offers fully secured loans to the micro, small and medium enterprises, mortgages and farmers in Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.