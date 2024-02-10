Capital Small Finance Bank IPO: Allotment Date, Listing Date And Where To Check Allotment Status

On the last day of subscription for Capital Small Finance Bank IPO, the total subscription reached 4.00 times, with institutional investors subscribing 6.64 times, non-institutional investors 4.05 times, and retail investors 2.49 times.

The IPO, with a price band of Rs 445 to Rs 468 per share, constitutes a total issue size of Rs 523.07 crore, saw a combination of a fresh issue of 0.96 crore shares amounting to Rs 450.00 crore and an offer for the sale of 0.16 crore shares worth Rs 73.07 crore.