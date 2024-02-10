Capital Small Finance Bank IPO: Allotment Date, Listing Date And Where To Check Allotment Status
The allotment for the Capital SFB IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, February 12, 2024.
On the last day of subscription for Capital Small Finance Bank IPO, the total subscription reached 4.00 times, with institutional investors subscribing 6.64 times, non-institutional investors 4.05 times, and retail investors 2.49 times.
The IPO, with a price band of Rs 445 to Rs 468 per share, constitutes a total issue size of Rs 523.07 crore, saw a combination of a fresh issue of 0.96 crore shares amounting to Rs 450.00 crore and an offer for the sale of 0.16 crore shares worth Rs 73.07 crore.
Capital Small Finance Bank IPO Allotment Date
The allotment of shares for Capital Small Finance Bank Limited will be finalised on Monday, February 12.
Investors can check Capital Small Finance Bank IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Link Intime India Private Ltd and on the official BSE website.
Capital Small Finance Bank IPO Subscription
Subscription Day 3
Total Subscription: 4.00 times.
Institutional investors: 6.64 times.
Non-institutional investors: 4.05 times.
Retail investors: 2.49 times.
Subscription Day 2
Total Subscription: 1.19
Institutional investors: 1.06 times.
Non-institutional investors: 1.03 times.
Retail investors: 1.34 times.
Subscription Day 1
Total Subscription: 0.50
Institutional investors: 0.29 times or 29%.
Non-institutional investors: 0.38 times or 38%.
Retail investors: 0.67 times or 67%.
Capital Small Finance Bank IPO Listing Date
Shares of Capital Small Finance Bank Limited are set to list on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, February 14.
Capital Small Finance Bank IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Wednesday, February 7
IPO Close Date: Friday, February 9
Basis of Allotment: Monday, February 12
Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, February 13
Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, February 13
Listing Date: Wednesday, February 14
Capital Small Finance Bank IPO - Investment Rationale, Issue Details, Peer Comparison, Risks: Anand Rathi
About Capital Small Finance Bank
Capital Small Finance Bank, which began operations in 2016 after converting itself from a local area bank, is 24% owned by the promoter family, led by Sarvjit Singh Sarma and his family. The bank offers fully secured loans to the micro, small and medium enterprises, mortgages and farmers in Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh.