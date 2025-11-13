Capillary Technologies IPO Opens On Nov. 14: Latest GMP Signals Flat Listing, Check Key Details

The Capillary Technologies IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 877.5 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 60 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 345 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 92 lakh shares, aggregating to Rs 532.5 crore.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 25 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,425. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,01,950. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 70 lots. It will lead to an investment of Rs 10,09,750.

The price band for the IPO has been set between Rs 549 and Rs 577 per share.

JM Financial is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue.

The subscription window for the IPO will remain open from November 14 to November 18. The IPO share allotment is expected to be finalised on November 19. The company will transfer shares to the xemat accounts of successful bidders on November 20 and refunds to non-allottees will also be processed on the same day.

Shares of Capillary Technologies Ltd. are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on November 21.