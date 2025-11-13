Capillary Technologies IPO Opens On Nov. 14: Latest GMP Signals Flat Listing, Check Key Details
Capillary Technologies Ltd. is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) to raise over Rs 850 crore from the primary market. It is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers loyalty management solutions. Ahead of the launch of the IPO, the grey market premium (GMP) indicated a flat listing for shares of the company.
Investors who want to bid for shares in the IPO must check the following details before making an investment call.
Capillary Technologies IPO GMP Today
According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Capillary Technologies IPO was nil as of 11:28 a.m. on November 13. This means the company's unlisted were trading flat in the private market. However, new trends could emerge once the IPO opens for subscription.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Capillary Technologies IPO: Key Details
The Capillary Technologies IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 877.5 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 60 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 345 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 92 lakh shares, aggregating to Rs 532.5 crore.
To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 25 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,425. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,01,950. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 70 lots. It will lead to an investment of Rs 10,09,750.
The price band for the IPO has been set between Rs 549 and Rs 577 per share.
JM Financial is the book-running lead manager and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue.
The subscription window for the IPO will remain open from November 14 to November 18. The IPO share allotment is expected to be finalised on November 19. The company will transfer shares to the xemat accounts of successful bidders on November 20 and refunds to non-allottees will also be processed on the same day.
Shares of Capillary Technologies Ltd. are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on November 21.
Use Of Proceeds
The company will use proceeds from the IPO to fund its cloud infrastructure, invest in research, design and development of products and platform, buy computers, fund inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.
About Capillary Technologies
Capillary Technologies, a software company, primarily provides AI-based, cloud-native SaaS solutions to help brands build customer and partner loyalty and improve engagement. As per its website, it serves over 393 brands across 46 countries.
Financials
The company reported a net profit of Rs 1.03 crore in Q2FY26, compared to a loss of Rs 10.28 crore in Q2FY25. Revenue from operations increased 25% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 359.22 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 287.18 crore in Q2FY25.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.