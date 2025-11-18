Capillary Technologies IPO GMP In Focus Ahead Of Final Day Of Subscription
The current GMP shows a decline of more than 40% from its highest level to date.
Capillary Technologies Ltd., which launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday to raise over Rs 850 crore from the primary market, will conclude its subscription period on November 18. The mainboard offer was subscribed 0.52 times on Monday.
According to BSE data, investors have bid for 48,95,525 shares against the 83,83,430 shares on offer so far on Tuesday.
The grey market premium for the mainboard offer has fluctuated since last week. For many days before launch, the GMP was Rs 0, which then climbed to Rs 50 on Friday but has declined since then. The current GMP shows a decline of 42% from its highest level to date.
As subscription for the mainboard progresses on Tuesday, here's all you need to know about Capillary Technologies, including its latest grey market premium, price band, lot size, important dates, business, financials and more.
Capillary Technologies IPO GMP Today
The GMP for the Capillary Technologies IPO was Rs 29 as of 9:30 a.m. on November 18. This means the company's unlisted shares were trading at Rs 606 in the private market, indicating a listing gain of around 5% ahead as of the debut this week.
The highest GMP recorded for the IPO was Rs 50 at launch.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Capillary Technologies IPO: Key Details
The Capillary Technologies IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 877.5 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 60 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 345 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 92 lakh shares, aggregating to Rs 532.5 crore.
The price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 549 - Rs 577 per share.
To participate in the IPO, retail investors must bid for a single lot of 25 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,425. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,01,950. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 70 lots. It will lead to an investment of Rs 10,09,750.
JM Financial is the book-running lead manager, and MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the issue.
Capillary Technologies IPO Allotment and Listing Details
The share allotment status for the IPO is expected to be finalised on November 19. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on November 20, and refunds to non-allottees will also be processed on the same day.
Shares of Capillary Technologies Ltd. are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on November 21.
Investors who bid for the mainboard IPO can verify their share allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and MUFG Intime India.
Use Of Proceeds
The company will use proceeds from the IPO to fund its cloud infrastructure, invest in research, design and development of products and platform, buy computers, fund inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.
About Capillary Technologies
Capillary Technologies, a software company, primarily provides AI-based, cloud-native SaaS solutions to help brands build customer and partner loyalty and improve engagement. As per its website, it serves over 393 brands across 46 countries.
It is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers loyalty management solutions.
Financials
The company reported a net profit of Rs 1.03 crore in Q2FY26, compared to a loss of Rs 10.28 crore in Q2FY25. Revenue from operations increased 25% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 359.22 crore in Q2FY26 from Rs 287.18 crore in Q2FY25.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.