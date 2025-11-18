Capillary Technologies IPO GMP In Focus Ahead Of Final Day Of Subscription

Capillary Technologies Ltd., which launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday to raise over Rs 850 crore from the primary market, will conclude its subscription period on November 18. The mainboard offer was subscribed 0.52 times on Monday.

According to BSE data, investors have bid for 48,95,525 shares against the 83,83,430 shares on offer so far on Tuesday.

The grey market premium for the mainboard offer has fluctuated since last week. For many days before launch, the GMP was Rs 0, which then climbed to Rs 50 on Friday but has declined since then. The current GMP shows a decline of 42% from its highest level to date.

As subscription for the mainboard progresses on Tuesday, here's all you need to know about Capillary Technologies, including its latest grey market premium, price band, lot size, important dates, business, financials and more.