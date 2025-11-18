Capillary Technologies IPO Fully Subscribed On Day 3 — Check GMP, Other Details

Capillary Technologies Ltd.'s initial public offer was fully subscribed on the third and final day of subscription. It was subscribed 52% on the second day on Monday.

The public offer includes a mix of fresh issue of shares worth Rs 430 crore and an offer for sale of 1.83 crore shares by existing shareholders.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India and BSE Ltd. The company, in consultation with the BRLMS, may consider an issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 86 crore as pre-IPO placement. If the pre-IPO placement is completed, the amount raised under the pre-IPO placement will be reduced from the fresh issue.

Capillary Technologies International Pte. is the promoter of the company offloading shares in the offer for sale. Investors selling shares include Ronal Holdings LLC, Trudy Holdings, Filter Capital India Fund I, Sripathi Venkata Ramana Reddy, Harminder Sahni, Adarsh Reddy B, Sudhakar Reddy Katanguri, Sripathi Damodar Reddy, and Manjunath Nanjaiah.

JM Financial Ltd., and IIFL Capital Ltd. are the book-running lead managers for the issue and Nomura Pvt. will be the registrar of the issue.

The proceeds from the fresh issue, amounting to Rs 120 crore, will be utilised for funding its cloud infrastructure cost while Rs 151.54 crore will be used for investment in research, designing, and development of its products and platform.

The company plans to use Rs 10.32 crore for investment in the purchase of computer systems for its business, funding inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and general corporate purposes.