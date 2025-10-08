Canara Robeco IPO GMP: What Does Grey Market Signal Ahead Of Oct. 9 Launch?

Canara Robeco IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 1,326.13 crore. The entire issue is an offer for sale of 4.99 crore equity shares. The price band is set between Rs 253 and Rs 266 per share. The minimum application lot size is 56 shares. For retail investors, the minimum investment is Rs 14,896, based on the upper price band.

For small non-institutional investors (sNII), the minimum lot size is 14 lots or 784 shares, amounting to Rs 2,08,544. For big non-institutional investors (bNII), the lot size is 68 lots or 3,808 shares, amounting to Rs 10,12,928.

The Canara Robeco IPO opens for subscription on Oct. 9 and closes on Oct. 13. Allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Oct. 14. The IPO is set to list on both BSE and NSE. The tentative listing date is scheduled for Oct. 16.

SBI Capital Markets Ltd. is the book running lead manager for the IPO. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.