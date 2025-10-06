Canara Robeco AMC Sets IPO Price Band At Rs 253-266 Per Share — Check Other Details
Canara Robeco AMC IPO: Bids can be made for a minimum of 56 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, requiring an investment of Rs 14,336 crore.
Canara Robeco Asset Management Co., promoted by government-owned Canara Bank Ltd., set the price band for its upcoming initial public offering of shares. The IPO will open on Oct. 9 and close on Oct. 13.
Investors can bid in the range of Rs 253 and 256 per share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 56 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, requiring an investment of Rs 14,336 crore.
The company will seek investments from large institutions through the pre-IPO anchor round on Oct. 8.
The allotment of shares to IPO investor will be finalised by Oct. 14. Canara Robeco AMC will list of the BSE and NSE on Oct. 16.
OFS-Only IPO
The Canara Robeco AMC IPO will be a pure offer for sale, with promoters looking to offload up to 4.98 crore shares.
Canara Bank will sell up to 2.59 crore shares, while Orix Corporation Europe will be selling another 2.39 crore shares. Since this is a pure offer for sale, no funds from the proceeds will go to the company.
Canara Robeco is a 51-49 joint venture between Canara Bank and OCE. OCE was earlier known as Robeco Groep before being acquired by Japan's Orix Corp.
Canara Bank will sell 13% stake in the company, and OCE will sell another 12% via the OFS.
SBI Capital Markets Ltd., Axis Capital Ltd. and JM Financial Ltd. are the lead managers for the deal.
As of June 2025, Canara Robeco AMC managed 26 mutual fund schemes with a total asset under management of Rs 1.17 lakh crore.
The AMC was originally incorporated in 1993 as Canbank Investment Management Services to manage the assets of Canbank Mutual Fund. Then, in 2007, it changed its name to Canara Robeco when Robeco acquired a 49% stake in the company.
Upon a successful listing, Canara Robeco will compete against HDFC Asset Management Co., Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd., Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd. and UTI Asset Management Co.