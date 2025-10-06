Canara Robeco AMC Sets IPO Price Band At Rs 253-266 Per Share — Check Other Details

Canara Robeco Asset Management Co., promoted by government-owned Canara Bank Ltd., set the price band for its upcoming initial public offering of shares. The IPO will open on Oct. 9 and close on Oct. 13.

Investors can bid in the range of Rs 253 and 256 per share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 56 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, requiring an investment of Rs 14,336 crore.

The company will seek investments from large institutions through the pre-IPO anchor round on Oct. 8.

The allotment of shares to IPO investor will be finalised by Oct. 14. Canara Robeco AMC will list of the BSE and NSE on Oct. 16.