Canara Robeco AMC IPO Day One: Check Subscription Status, Latest GMP

The initial public offering of Canara Robeco Asset Management Co. opens on Thursday, Oct. 9.

Investors can bid in the range of Rs 253 and 256 per share. Bids can be made for a minimum of 56 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each, requiring an investment of Rs 14,336 crore.

The final day of subscription will be Oct. 13.

Canara Robeco AMC raised nearly Rs 400 crore from large institutions in the pre-IPO anchor round on Wednesday.

The allotment of shares to IPO investor will be finalised by Oct. 14. Canara Robeco AMC will list of the BSE and NSE on Oct. 16.