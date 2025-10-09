Canara HSBC Life IPO GMP: What Does Grey Market Premium Signal Ahead Of Oct. 10 Launch?

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Co. Ltd. IPO is a Rs 2,517.50 crore book-built issue. It is an offer for sale of 23.75 crore shares. The price band is Rs 100 to Rs 106 per share. One lot includes 140 shares.

Retail investors need Rs 14,840 to apply at the upper price band. sNII investors must apply for 1,960 shares (Rs 2,07,760). bNII investors must apply for 9,520 shares (Rs 10,09,120). SBI Capital Markets Ltd. is the lead manager. Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar for this IPO.

Canara HSBC Life IPO is set to open for subscription on Oct. 10 and will close on Oct. 14. The allotment of shares is expected on Oct.15, with the tentative listing date set for Oct. 17 on the BSE and NSE.