This SME IPO's GMP Indicates 2X Listing Gains Ahead Of Nov. 22 Opening

C2C Advanced Systems IPO is set to open for subscription on November 22. The defence electronics solutions provider aims to raise Rs 99.07 crore via its initial public offering.

Ahead of the launch, the C2C Advanced Systems SME IPO GMP indicated a listing gain of 99.56% on the upper end of the price band.

C2C Advanced Systems IPO GMP (grey market premium) was quoted as Rs 225 per share at 11:54 a.m. on November 19, as per InvestorGain, indicating a strong listing over the upper limit of the price band if the current trends hold up. The latest GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 451 per share.