Brookfield-Backed Avaada Electro Files Confidential Papers, Eyes IPO Worth Rs 10,000 Crore

Brookfield-backed Avaada Group's solar arm Avaada Electro Pvt. has filed confidential papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India for an initial public offering of up to Rs 10,000 crore, people aware of the matter said.

The IPO will likely be a mix of fresh issue and offer-for-sale components by existing shareholders, the above-mentioned people added on the condition of anonymity. Proceeds from the fresh issue are said to be earmarked for capacity expansion in solar cell and module manufacturing in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.