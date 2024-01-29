Brisk Technovision IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Today: How To Check Allotment Status

The subscription period for Brisk Technovision IPO concluded on January 25, 2024. On the final day of subscription NII (Non-Institutional Investors) subscription at 58.14 times, the Retail subscription at 35.87 times, and the overall subscription reached 47.10 times. This IPO opened on January 23, 2024, with a fixed price issue of Rs 12.48 crore. The IPO, priced at Rs 156 per share, has a minimum lot size of 800 shares.

The allotment for the Brisk Technovision IPO will be finalised on Monday, January 29, 2024.