Brisk Technovision IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Today: How To Check Allotment Status
Allotment of shares for Brisk Technovision Limited will be finalised on Monday, January 29.
The subscription period for Brisk Technovision IPO concluded on January 25, 2024. On the final day of subscription NII (Non-Institutional Investors) subscription at 58.14 times, the Retail subscription at 35.87 times, and the overall subscription reached 47.10 times. This IPO opened on January 23, 2024, with a fixed price issue of Rs 12.48 crore. The IPO, priced at Rs 156 per share, has a minimum lot size of 800 shares.
The allotment for the Brisk Technovision IPO will be finalised on Monday, January 29, 2024.
Investors can check Brisk Technovision IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Kfin Technologies Limited and on the BSE website.
How to check on Brisk Technovision IPO on Kfin Technologies Limited
Visit the KFINTECH website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.
Click on any of the links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "Brisk Technovision Limited" from the drop-down list. (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalised).
Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.
Complete the 'captcha'.
Click the "Submit" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
How to check Brisk Technovision IPO allotment status on BSE
Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Brisk Technovision Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Brisk Technovision IPO Listing Date
Brisk Technovision IPO will be listed on BSE SME on Wednesday, January 31, 2024.
Brisk Technovision IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Tuesday, January 23
IPO Close Date: Thursday, January 25
Basis of Allotment: Monday, January 29
Initiation of Refunds: Tuesday, January 30
Credit of Shares to Demat: Tuesday, January 30
Listing Date: Wednesday, January 31
Brisk Technovision IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: 800,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 12.48)
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Price band: Rs 156 per share
Lot size: 800 Shares
About Brisk Technovision Limited
Brisk Technovision Limited, founded in 2007, is an Indian IT company that provides solutions to businesses. They offer hardware like servers and laptops, software, and services like data centre design and maintenance contracts. With 119 employees, they serve clients like Saraswat Bank and Union Bank of India. The company is ISO certified for quality and IT infrastructure management. Importantly, as of January 2024, they have no debt and have been profitable for over a decade