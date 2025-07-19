Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO Opens July 24 To Raise Rs 759.6 Crore

Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd. will float its initial public offering next week to raise up to Rs 759.6 crore from the market. The IPO will open for subscription on July 24 and close on July 28, according to the red herring prospectus.

The IPO will only have a fresh issue of shares with face value of Rs 10. It has no offer for sale component, implying that the company will receive the returns from the offer. The IPO price band is yet to be announced.

The net proceeds and the proceeds from the pre-IPO placement will be used for paying back debt and pursuing inorganic growth through unidentified acquisitions and other strategic initiatives and general corporate purposes, the RHP said.

While Rs 468 crore will go for loan repayments, Rs 107.5 crore will be used for buying undivided share of land from the promoter company. As of May 31, 2025, Brigade Hotel Ventures had total borrowings of Rs 619 crore on a consolidated basis.

The Securities And Exchange Board of India approved the company's IPO on Feb. 4.

The company will seek investments from large domestic and foreign institutions during the anchor round on July 23.

The allotment of shares to IPO investors will be done on July 30 and Brigade Hotel Ventures will list on the NSE and BSE on July 31.

The company has tapped JM Financial Ltd. and ICICI Securities Ltd. as book running lead managers.