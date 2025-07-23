Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO: Issue Price, Price Band, Financials, GMP — All You Need To Know

Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd.'s initial public offering is set to open on Thursday, and aims to raise up to Rs 759.6 crore through the primary market.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 85 and Rs 90 per share. The company will raise the approved funds via fresh issue of shares with no offer for sale component available, as per the red herring prospectus.

JM Financial Ltd. and ICICI Securities Ltd. are the book-running lead managers of the offering and KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar.

Shares of Brigade Hotel Ventures will debut on the BSE and National Stock Exchange.