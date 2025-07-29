Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO Allotment Today — Steps To Check Status, Latest GMP And More

The initial public offering (IPO) of Brigade Hotel Ventures was subscribed nearly 4.5 times on the third and final day of bidding on Monday. The mainboard IPO attracted bids for more than 22.95 crore shares against 5.12 crore shares on offer, as per the NSE data.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their quota 5.42 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 1.92 times. The retail portion of the IPO was subscribed 6.4 times, while the employees booked their segment 0.94 times.

Following the strong subscription, the investors are now looking forward to the finalisation of the IPO share allotment status. Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on July 29.

The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 85 and Rs 90 per share. It was a book-building issue worth Rs 759.60 crore. The IPO comprised only a fresh issue of 8.44 crore shares.

Brigade Hotel Ventures is in the hotel development business. It has a major presence in southern states. The company has proposed to utilise the IPO proceeds to clear debt and pursue inorganic growth.

Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of the BSE, NSE and the issue registrar, KFin Technologies.