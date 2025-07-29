Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO Allotment Today — Steps To Check Status, Latest GMP And More
Investors who bid for shares in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of the NSE, BSE and issue registrar, KFin Technologies.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Brigade Hotel Ventures was subscribed nearly 4.5 times on the third and final day of bidding on Monday. The mainboard IPO attracted bids for more than 22.95 crore shares against 5.12 crore shares on offer, as per the NSE data.
The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked their quota 5.42 times, while the Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 1.92 times. The retail portion of the IPO was subscribed 6.4 times, while the employees booked their segment 0.94 times.
Following the strong subscription, the investors are now looking forward to the finalisation of the IPO share allotment status. Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on July 29.
The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 85 and Rs 90 per share. It was a book-building issue worth Rs 759.60 crore. The IPO comprised only a fresh issue of 8.44 crore shares.
Brigade Hotel Ventures is in the hotel development business. It has a major presence in southern states. The company has proposed to utilise the IPO proceeds to clear debt and pursue inorganic growth.
Steps To Check Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Go to the BSE IPO allotment status page on the official website here.
Select the issue type as “Equity”.
Choose “Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the “Captcha” for verification.
Click on the “Search” button to view your allotment status.
Steps To Check Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO Allotment Status On NSE
Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here.
Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.
Select the company symbol “BRIGHOTEL” from the dropdown list for issue symbols.
Enter PAN details and Application Number.
Click on the “Submit” button to check the share allotment details.
Steps To Check Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO Allotment Status On KFin Technologies
Visit the KFinTech website and go to the IPO allotment page: https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
From the dropdown menu, choose “Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd.” as the IPO name.
Select one of the available identification options – PAN number, Application number, or DP ID/client ID.
Enter the details based on the option you selected.
Click on the “Submit” button.
Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
After share allocation, the company is scheduled to initiate the transfer of shares to the Demat accounts and process refunds for non-allotees on July 30.
The IPO listing date has been tentatively fixed as July 31. Shares of Brigade Hotel Ventures will be listed on the NSE and BSE.
Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO GMP Today
The grey market premium (GMP) for the Brigade Hotel Ventures IPO stood at nil at 8 a.m. on July 29. The GMP indicates a flat listing for the Brigade Hotel Ventures shares.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.