Brigade Enterprises' Hospitality Arm Files For Rs 900-Crore IPO

Bengaluru-based Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd. has filed its draft red herring prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Board of India, aiming to raise Rs 900 crore through a fresh issue of equity shares.

The offering will consist entirely of new shares with a face value of Rs 10 each, aggregating to Rs 900 crore. There will be no offer for sale, as confirmed in the regulatory filing. Prior to this issue, the company’s outstanding equity comprises 28.14 crore shares with a face value of Rs 10 each.

The company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brigade Enterprises Ltd., plans to list on the mainboard, with JM Financial Ltd. and ICICI Securities Ltd serving as book-running lead managers for the public issue.