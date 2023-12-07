Marinetrans India IPO Allotment Finalised: How To Check Allotment Status
The listing date on NSE SME is tentatively set for Monday, December 11, subject to change.
The Marinetrans India IPO subscription period ended on December 5. The last day, saw a big rush as 18.05 times. The company wanted to raise money by selling 42 lakh shares at a fixed price of Rs 26 per share. People could apply for a minimum of 4000 shares, and for regular people, they needed at least Rs 104,000 to join. The big investors (HNI) had to apply for 2 lots, which means 8000 shares, and they needed Rs 208,000.
As per the latest update, the allotment of shares has now been finalised. Investors can check the status on official IPO registrar's website, Skyline Finance Service Pvt Ltd.
How to check Marinetrans India IPO allotment status on Skyline Finance Service Pvt Ltd.?
Go to the official website of Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd: https://www.skylinerta.com/ipo.php
Look for the "Check Application Status" section.
In the drop-down menu, select "Marinetrans India Limited".
Choose one of these options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID.
Enter your application number, PAN, or DPID as requested.
Complete the security "captcha" by filling in the displayed characters.
Click the "Submit" button.
Now, you can see your allocation details.
Download or print the allotment status for your own records.
Marinetrans India IPO Listing Date
Shares of Marinetrans India Limited is set to be listed on NSE SME on Monday, December 11.
*This is tentative date and is subject to change
Marinetrans India IPO Timeline (Tentative Dates)
IPO Open Date: November 30
IPO Close Date: December 5
Basis of Allotment: December 8
Initiation of Refunds: December 11
Credit of Shares to Demat: December 10
Listing Date: December 11
Marinetrans India IPO Issue Details
Total issue size: 4,200,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs10.92 Cr)
Face value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh issue size: 4,200,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs10.92 Cr)
Shares for fresh issue: 4,200,000 shares
Price band: Rs 26 per share
Lot size: 4000 Shares
About Marinetrans India Limited
Marinetrans India Limited started in June 2004 and helps move things by sea. They began by sending freight and later added services like delivering right to your door and offering logistics services through partnerships. They do a lot of things like managing transportation and handling freight, both by sea and air.
The company is based in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra, and has another office in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. They work in places like JNPT, Nhava Sheva, Mundra, Kandla, Chennai, Vizag, and more in India to move goods worldwide.
Their main job is to take and confirm requests to move things, work with shipping companies, and make sure goods get from one place to another. They don't work directly in ports, but they help connect customers with shipping companies and make sure everything goes smoothly until the goods are delivered.