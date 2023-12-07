Marinetrans India IPO Allotment Finalised: How To Check Allotment Status

The Marinetrans India IPO subscription period ended on December 5. The last day, saw a big rush as 18.05 times. The company wanted to raise money by selling 42 lakh shares at a fixed price of Rs 26 per share. People could apply for a minimum of 4000 shares, and for regular people, they needed at least Rs 104,000 to join. The big investors (HNI) had to apply for 2 lots, which means 8000 shares, and they needed Rs 208,000.

As per the latest update, the allotment of shares has now been finalised. Investors can check the status on official IPO registrar's website, Skyline Finance Service Pvt Ltd.