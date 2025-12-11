boAt’s IPO Dream Meets A Storm: Can The Brand Stay Afloat?

The first red flag concerns systemic misrepresentation. Auditors noted repeated lapses in accurate record-keeping for three consecutive fiscal years, fiscal 2023, financial year 2024 and fiscal 2025. Inconsistent data over such a long period suggests more than one-off errors; it points to deeper structural issues in financial controls.

A second concern is the mismatch between financial statements shared with lenders and those recorded internally. These discrepancies, also spanning between fiscal 2023 and 2025, raise doubts about whether the company presented inconsistent versions of its financial health depending on the audience. For a company approaching public markets, such contradictions are alarming.

Questions have also been raised about the use of funds. Auditors observed that short-term borrowings were diverted towards long-term projects, a practice that can distort liquidity and mislead stakeholders about actual working capital needs. This, combined with broader concerns around fund utilisation, suggests gaps in oversight.

The company and five associated entities reported operational cash losses across multiple years. The parent firm posted cash losses in fiscal 2023 and financial year 2024, the joint venture Califonix Tech and Manufacturing saw losses in fiscal 2023, associate Kimirica Lifestyle incurred losses in fiscal 2023 and financial year 2024, subsidiary Dive Marketing posted losses in the last financial year, and HOB Ventures reported losses in fiscal 2023 and financial year 2024. While start-ups often burn cash, sustained and widespread losses across the group indicate pressures that may not be immediately visible in headline revenue growth.