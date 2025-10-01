BMW Ventures Makes Weak Market Debut, Lists At 21% Discount On NSE

BMW Ventures had a subdued listing on the stock exchanges, with its shares settling at Rs 80 on the BSE and Rs 78 on the NSE, significantly below the issue price of Rs 99. This marks a decline of approximately 19.2% on the BSE and 21.2% on the NSE.

The initial public offering of BMW Ventures was oversubscribed 1.5 times on the third and final day of bidding on September 26. According to BSE data, the IPO received bids for 3,51,67,598 shares against 2,34,00,000 offered.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 3.09 times. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 3.03 times. Retail investors booked their quota 0.99 times.

The offering, which aimed to raise up to Rs 231.66 crore and had a price band set at Rs 94 to Rs 99 per share.

The Bihar-based company's IPO comprised only a fresh issue of 2.34 crore equity shares, with no offer for sale component. Sarthi Capital Advisors Pvt. was the sole book-running lead manager.

BMW Ventures is involved in the distribution of long and flat steel products. The company deals in steel products including TMT bars, GI sheets, HR sheets, wire rods, galvanised colour-coated sheets, and doors.

The company is also engaged in distribution of tractor engines and spare parts to dealers. Apart from distribution, it is also engaged in fabrication of Pre Engineered Buildings (PEB), manufacturing of PVC pipes and RDSO approved manufacturing of steel girders used in construction of bridges for Indian Railways in Bihar.

BMW Ventures is set to use proceeds from the fresh issue worth up to Rs 174 crore for debt repayment and the remaining amount will be kept for its general corporate purposes.

As on March 31, 2025, the company had total borrowings of Rs 428 crore on a consolidated basis and accrued interest on borrowings.