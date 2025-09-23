BMW Ventures IPO Opens On Sept. 24: Latest GMP Indicates Flat Listing, Check Key Details

The BMW Ventures IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 231.66 crore. It comprises an entirely fresh issue of 2.34 crore shares.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 151 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,949. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,09,286. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 67 lots, leading to an investment of Rs 10,01,583.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 94 and Rs 99 per share.

The subscription window will be open from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, with the allotment expected to be finalised on Sept. 29. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Sept. 30. Refunds for non-allottees will be done on Sept. 29.

Shares of BMW Ventures are tentatively scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Oct. 1.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) will be offered up to 1% of the net offer. Retail investors will be allocated at least 75% of the offer, and a minimum of 24% will be reserved for Non-Institutional Investors.

Sarthi Capital Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager, and Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.