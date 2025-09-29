BMW Ventures IPO GMP And Allotment In Focus Today: Check Status, Listing Date
The IPO investors can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE, and Cameo Corporate Services. The GMP for BMW Ventures had declined since the IPO was launched on Sept. 24.
The initial public offering (IPO) of BMW Ventures was oversubscribed 1.5 times on the third and final day of bidding on September 26.
According to BSE data, the IPO received bids for 3,51,67,598 shares against 2,34,00,000 offered.
The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 3.09 times. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 3.03 times. Retail investors booked their quota 0.99 times.
The offering, which aims to raise up to Rs 231.66 crore, had a price band set at Rs 94 to Rs 99 per share.
The Bihar-based company's IPO will comprise only a fresh issue of 2.34 crore equity shares, with no offer for sale component. The market capitalisation based on the upper price band of BMW Ventures is Rs 858.48 crore. Sarthi Capital Advisors Pvt. is the sole book-running lead manager.
The IPO share allotment status for the BMW Ventures IPO is expected to be finalised on September 29. The company is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on September 30. Shares will be transferred to the Demat accounts of the allottees on the same day.
Shares of BMW Ventures are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on October 1.
BMW Ventures is involved in the distribution of long and flat steel products. The company deals in steel products, including TMT bars, GI sheets, HR sheets, wire rods, galvanised colour-coated sheets, and doors.
Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE, and the issue registrar, Cameo Corporate Services.
Steps To Check BMW Ventures IPO Allotment Status On BSE
Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Choose the issue type as “Equity”.
Select “BMW Ventures Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the Captcha for verification.
Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.
Steps To Check BMW Ventures IPO Allotment Status On NSE
Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.
Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.
Pick the company symbol "BMWVENTLTD" from the dropdown list.
Enter your PAN and Application Number.
Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.
Steps To Check GK Energy IPO Allotment Status On Cameo Corporate
Visit the IPO allotment page on the issue registrar’s official website here - https://ipo.cameoindia.com/.
Click on any of the links displayed on the screen to check IPO allotment status.
Select “BMW Ventures Ltd.” from the drop-down menu for company names. It’s important to note that the company name will only appear after finalisation of the share allotment status.
Choose any of these options: PAN, Application Number and DP/Client ID.
Enter the details as per your selection.
Enter the captcha details.
Click on the “Submit” button to check the details.
BMW Ventures IPO GMP Today
The GMP for the BMW Ventures IPO was Rs 0 per share as of 9:00 a.m. on September 29. The latest GMP indicates a flat listing at Rs 99 apiece.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.