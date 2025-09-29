BMW Ventures IPO GMP And Allotment In Focus Today: Check Status, Listing Date

The initial public offering (IPO) of BMW Ventures was oversubscribed 1.5 times on the third and final day of bidding on September 26.

According to BSE data, the IPO received bids for 3,51,67,598 shares against 2,34,00,000 offered.

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) booked the issue 3.09 times. The Non-Institutional Investors’ (NIIs) category was subscribed 3.03 times. Retail investors booked their quota 0.99 times.

The offering, which aims to raise up to Rs 231.66 crore, had a price band set at Rs 94 to Rs 99 per share.

The Bihar-based company's IPO will comprise only a fresh issue of 2.34 crore equity shares, with no offer for sale component. The market capitalisation based on the upper price band of BMW Ventures is Rs 858.48 crore. Sarthi Capital Advisors Pvt. is the sole book-running lead manager.

The IPO share allotment status for the BMW Ventures IPO is expected to be finalised on September 29. The company is expected to process refunds for non-allottees on September 30. Shares will be transferred to the Demat accounts of the allottees on the same day.

Shares of BMW Ventures are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on October 1.

BMW Ventures is involved in the distribution of long and flat steel products. The company deals in steel products, including TMT bars, GI sheets, HR sheets, wire rods, galvanised colour-coated sheets, and doors.

Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE, and the issue registrar, Cameo Corporate Services.