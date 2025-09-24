BMW Ventures IPO: Check Price Band, Financials, Use Of Proceeds And Other Details

BMW Ventures Ltd.'s initial public offering to raise up to Rs 231.66 crore will open on Wednesday, Sept. 24 and close on Friday, Sept. 26. The price band has been set at Rs 94 to Rs 99 per share.

The Bihar-based company's IPO will comprise only a fresh issue of 2.34 crore equity shares, with no offer for sale component. The market capitalisation based on the upper price band of BMW Ventures is Rs 858.48 crore.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 151 shares and in multiples thereof. The minimum amount of investment required by a retail investor is Rs 14,949 based on the upper price band.

The allotment of shares to IPO investors will be finalised on Sept. 29. BMW Ventures will list on BSE and NSE on Oct. 1.

Sarthi Capital Advisors Pvt. is the sole book-running lead manager.