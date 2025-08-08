BlueStone Jewellery Raises Rs 693 Crore From Anchor Investors Prior To IPO Launch

BlueStone Jewellery & Lifestyle Ltd. raised Rs 693 crore from anchor investors on Friday, ahead of its initial public offering. The company allotted 1.34 crore shares at Rs 517 apiece to 20 anchor investors.

Amansa Holdings Pvt. got the highest allocation of 24.40%. SBI Life Insurance Co. got the second highest allotment of 20.60% and Nippon Life India Trustee Ltd.- A/C Nippon India Small Cap Fund got 14.43% stake in the company.

Six domestic mutual funds have applied through 11 schemes, the jewellery brand said in an exchange filing on Friday. They have collectively netted 27.27% of the anchor portion. SBI Banking and Financial Services, Nippon Life India, Axis Bank and Motilal Oswal were the major fund houses in this category.

Axis Capital Ltd., IIFL Capital Services Ltd., and Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. are the book-running lead managers to the issue.