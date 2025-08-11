BlueStone Jewellery IPO: What Does GMP Signal Ahead Of Opening Today

The initial public offering (IPO) of BlueStone Jewellery Ltd. is scheduled to open on August 11. The company manufactures and sells jewellery under the brand name BlueStone. BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Ltd. is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) today to raise over Rs 1,500 crore from the primary market.

With the mainboard offering set to open on Monday, let’s take a look at the GMP and other key details of the BlueStone Jewellery IPO.