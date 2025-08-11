BlueStone Jewellery IPO: What Does GMP Signal Ahead Of Opening Today
The BlueStone Jewellery IPO will remain open for subscription from August 11 to August 13.
The initial public offering (IPO) of BlueStone Jewellery Ltd. is scheduled to open on August 11. The company manufactures and sells jewellery under the brand name BlueStone. BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Ltd. is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) today to raise over Rs 1,500 crore from the primary market.
With the mainboard offering set to open on Monday, let’s take a look at the GMP and other key details of the BlueStone Jewellery IPO.
BlueStone Jewellery IPO GMP Today
The GMP for the BlueStone Jewellery IPO stood at Rs 9 per share as of 8:30 a.m. on August 11. Based on the upper end of the price band at Rs 517, this suggests an estimated listing price of Rs 526 (Rs 517 + Rs 9) apiece, indicating a potential premium of 1.74% per share.
The unlisted shares of BlueStone Jewellery were trading as high as Rs 533 a few days before the opening of the IPO subscription.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data as per InvestorGain.
BlueStone Jewellery IPO: All You Need To Know
Issue Type: Book-building issue.
Issue Size: Rs 1,540.65 crore.
Fresh Issue: Comprises 1.59 crore shares, worth Rs 820 crore.
Offer For Sale: Comprises 1.39 crore shares, amounting to Rs 720.65 crore.
Lot Size: 29 shares.
Price Band: Rs 492 and Rs 517 per share.
IPO subscription Period: August 11 to August 13.
IPO Allotment Date: August 14.
Initiation of Refunds: August 18.
Transfer of shares to the demat accounts: August 18.
Listing Date: August 19.
Listing At: BSE and NSE.
Book-running lead manager: Axis Capital.
IPO Registrar: KFin Technologies.
BlueStone Jewellery: Business And Financials
BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Ltd. produces and sells jewellery such as earrings, rings, pendants, necklaces and bangles. It was founded in 2011.
The company reported a net loss of Rs 221.84 crore in FY25, compared to a net loss of Rs 142.24 crore in FY24. Its revenue increased 39.8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,770 crore in FY25 from Rs 1,265.84 crore in FY24. Ebitda rose 37.9% YoY to Rs 73.16 crore in FY25 from Rs 53.05 crore in FY24.
BlueStone Jewellery: Use Of IPO Proceeds
The company will use proceeds from the IPO to fund working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.