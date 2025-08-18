BlueStone Jewellery IPO Listing Tomorrow; Check Latest GMP Ahead Of Market Debut

The share allotment status for the BlueStone Jewellery IPO was decided on August 14. With the listing expected tomorrow, investors who applied for the shares are now keeping a close eye on the grey market premium (GMP).

On August 13, the third and final day of bidding, the BlueStone Jewellery IPO was subscribed 2.7 times, attracting bids for 4,46,22,300 shares against the 1,65,14,421 shares available.

Current trends in the grey market premium suggest that the company's shares are likely to have a muted debut on the stock exchanges.