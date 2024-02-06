NDTV ProfitIPOsBLS E-Services Shares List At Nearly 129% Premium To IPO Price
BLS E-Services Shares List At Nearly 129% Premium To IPO Price

BLS E-Services Ltd.'s initial public offering was subscribed 162.47 times on the final day.

06 Feb 2024, 10:37 AM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>BLS E-Services Ltd. listing ceremony at NSE, Mumbai (Source: NSE/X)</p></div>
BLS E-Services Ltd. listing ceremony at NSE, Mumbai (Source: NSE/X)

Shares of BLS E-Commerce Ltd. listed on BSE at Rs 309 apiece, a premium of 128.89% against an IPO price of Rs 135.

On National Stock Exchange, shares of the ITeS firm listed at Rs 305 apiece, marking a premium of 125.93%.

The offer was fully subscribed within 30 minutes of opening on Tuesday. It was subscribed 15.67 times on day one and 42.78 times on day two.

BLS is the only listed company in India operating in the visa and passport services sector. It is a technology-enabled digital service provider that offers business correspondence services to major banks in India. It also offers assisted e-services and e-governance services across the country.

The company's merchants are divided into BLS touchpoints and BLS stores. Starfin India, Zero Mass and BLS Kendras are the subsidiaries of the company.

