BLS E-Services IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Soon; Check Allotment Status By Following These Steps

On the last day of subscription for BLS E-Services IPO, the total subscription reached 162.47 times, with institutional investors subscribing 123.30 times, non-institutional buyers 300.14 times, retail investors 237 times and Reserved Portion Shareholders 15.32 times.

Investors will now keenly look forward to the share allocation of BLS E-Services IPO which will be finalised today.

Follow the steps mentioned below to check your share allocation status once the allotment of the BLS E-Services IPO is finalised. You can check BLS E-Services IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Kfin Technologies Limited or the BSE website.