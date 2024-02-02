BLS E-Services IPO Allotment To Be Finalised Soon; Check Allotment Status By Following These Steps
On the last day of subscription for BLS E-Services IPO, the total subscription reached 162.47 times, with institutional investors subscribing 123.30 times, non-institutional buyers 300.14 times, retail investors 237 times and Reserved Portion Shareholders 15.32 times.
Investors will now keenly look forward to the share allocation of BLS E-Services IPO which will be finalised today.
Follow the steps mentioned below to check your share allocation status once the allotment of the BLS E-Services IPO is finalised. You can check BLS E-Services IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for IPO, Kfin Technologies Limited or the BSE website.
How to check BLS E-Services IPO allotment status on Kfin Technologies Limited
Visit the KFINTECH website here: https://ris.kfintech.com/ipostatus/.
Click on any of the links displayed to view IPO Allotment Status.
Choose "BLS E-Services Limited" from the drop-down list. (Name will be populated once the allotment is finalised).
Choose one of the three options: Application number, Demat Account, or PAN.
Enter your application number or PAN or DPID.
Complete the 'captcha'.
Click the "Submit" button.
View your allotment details.
Download/print the allotment status for your records.
How to check BLS E-Services IPO allotment status on Skyline Financial Services
Go to the official BSE website here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "BLS E-Services Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
BLS E-Services IPO Listing Date
Shares of BLS E-Services Limited will be listed on BSE & NSE on Tuesday, February 6.
BLS E-Services IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Tuesday, January 30
IPO Close Date: Thursday, February 1
Basis of Allotment: Friday, February 2
Initiation of Refunds: Monday, February 5
Credit of Shares to Demat: Monday, February 5
Listing Date: Tuesday, February 6
About BLS E-Services Limited
Founded in April 2016, BLS-E Services Limited is a key player in the digital service sector in India. As a subsidiary of BLS International Services Limited, it specializes in Business Correspondence, Assisted E-Services, and E-Governance Services.
The company has a unique position as the sole listed entity in India offering visa, passport, consular, and citizen services globally. With a merchant network of 92,427 as of March 2023, it focuses on reaching underserved populations in remote areas. As of June 30, 2023, the company employs 3,071 individuals, including 2,413 contract professionals, reflecting its commitment to delivering comprehensive digital solutions.