BLS E-Services IPO: Allotment Date, Listing Date And Where To Check Allotment Status

The subscription period for BLS E-Services IPO concluded on February 1, 2024. On the last day, the total subscription reached 162.47 times, with institutional investors subscribing 123.03 times, non-institutional investors subscribing 300.14 times, and retail investors subscribing 237 times.

The price band for BLS E-Services IPO is set between Rs 129 to Rs 135 per share, and the minimum lot size for an application is 108 shares.

2024 has so far seen five mainboard IPOs with BLS E-Services IPO topping the charts as far as subscriptions are concerned.