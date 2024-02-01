BLS E-Services IPO: Allotment Date, Listing Date And Where To Check Allotment Status

NDTV ProfitIPOsBLS E-Services IPO: Allotment Date, Listing Date And Where To Check Allotment Status
Issue subscribed over 162 times. Check details here.

01 Feb 2024, 10:36 PM IST
The subscription period for BLS E-Services IPO concluded on February 1, 2024. On the last day, the total subscription reached 162.47 times, with institutional investors subscribing 123.03 times, non-institutional investors subscribing 300.14 times, and retail investors subscribing 237 times.

The price band for BLS E-Services IPO is set between Rs 129 to Rs 135 per share, and the minimum lot size for an application is 108 shares.

2024 has so far seen five mainboard IPOs with BLS E-Services IPO topping the charts as far as subscriptions are concerned.

BLS E-Services IPO Allotment Date

The allotment for the BLS E-Services IPO will be finalised on Friday, February 2, 2024.

BLS E-Services IPO Allotment

Investors can check BLS E-Services IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for the IPO, Kfin Technologies Limited and on the BSE website.

BLS E-Services IPO Listing Date

BLS E-Services IPO will list on BSE & NSE with a tentative listing date of Tuesday, February 6, 2024.

BLS E-Services IPO Subscription Details

Subscription Day 3:

  • Total Subscription: 162.47 times.

  • Institutional investors: 123.30 times.

  • Non-institutional investors: 300.14 times.

  • Retail investors: 237 times.

  • Reserved Portion Shareholders: 15.32 times.

Subscription Day 2:

  • Total Subscription: 42.78 times

  • Institutional investors: 2.68 times.

  • Non-institutional investors: 94.09 times.

  • Retail investors: 125.46 times.

  • Reserved Portion Shareholders: 7.38 times.

Subscription Day 1:

  • Total Subscription: 15.67 times

  • Institutional investors: 2:19 times.

  • Non-institutional investors: 29.70 times.

  • Retail investors: 49.40 times.

  • Reserved Portion Shareholders: 2.80 times.

BLS E-Services IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)

  • IPO Open Date: Tuesday, January 30

  • IPO Close Date: Thursday, February 1

  • Basis of Allotment: Friday, February 2

  • Initiation of Refunds: Monday, February 5

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: Monday, February 5

  • Listing Date: Tuesday, February 6

BLS E-Services IPO Issue Details 

  • Total issue size: Rs 310.9 Crore

  • Face value: Rs 10 per share

  • Price band: Rs 129 to Rs 135 per share

  • Lot size: 108 Shares

BLS is the only listed company in India to be operating in the visa and passport services sector. It is a technology-enabled digital service provider that offers business correspondence services to major banks in India. It also offers assisted e-services and e-governance services across the country.

